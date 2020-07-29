Ten restaurants and bars in Rhode Island have been issued COVID-19 related compliance orders, according to the state Department of Health.

In inspections of the businesses, staff and patrons were allegedly observed not wearing masks, not practicing social distancing, and establishments were not screening patrons for symptoms of COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.

In addition, some establishments were not meeting requirements for keeping the appropriate distance for serving customers from behind bars with proper physical barriers in place, health officials said.

The establishments either received a compliance order or an immediate compliance order, officials said. Those that received a compliance order are allowed to remain open but will be re-inspected in 10 days. An immediate compliance order means that an establishment must close immediately, health officials said.

"As residents, business owners, and a state, we need to be more vigilant now than ever," said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the state Department of Health in a statement.

The establishments issued compliance orders were:

Compliance Orders

Theater Tap Bar, in Pawtucket

Pasha Hookah Lounge and Bar, in Providence

Boulevard Grille and Cigar Lounge, in Pawtucket

Immediate Compliance Order

Tafino Restaurant and Lounge, in Providence

Partial Immediate Compliance Orders

PJs Pub, in Narragansett

Morse Tavern, in Coventry

Combination Compliance Order and Immediate Compliance Orders

Buffalo Wild Wings, in Warwick

Fairlawn Golf Course, in Lincoln

O’Rourke’s Bar and Gill, in Warwick

Lifestyle Nutrition, in Providence

Additional compliance orders may be issued in addition to the 10 establishments.