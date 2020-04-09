Maine

2 More Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Maine, Bringing Total to 16

There are now 560 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state, according to the Maine CDC

By Melissa Buja

Dr. Nirav Shah on April 9, 2020

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two more Maine residents have died from the novel coronavirus bringing the state total to 16, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two victims are a man in his 80s from Cumberland County and a woman in her 90s from Waldo County, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Thursday briefing.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

There are now 560 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Shah.

Out of those confirmed cases, 105 patients remain hospitalized and 202 have recovered, Shah said.

Piscataquis County is the only county in Maine that has not yet had a confirmed case of coronavirus as of Thursday.

More on the Coronavirus in Maine

maine primary 17 hours ago

Maine Primary Likely to Be Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Northlane Siberians Apr 7

Maine Woman and Her Sled Dog Team Deliver Food, Essentials to Neighbors

This article tagged under:

MainecoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us