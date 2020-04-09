2 More Coronavirus Deaths Reported in Maine, Bringing Total to 16

Two more Maine residents have died from the novel coronavirus bringing the state total to 16, according to Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two victims are a man in his 80s from Cumberland County and a woman in her 90s from Waldo County, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Thursday briefing.

There are now 560 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Shah.

Out of those confirmed cases, 105 patients remain hospitalized and 202 have recovered, Shah said.

Piscataquis County is the only county in Maine that has not yet had a confirmed case of coronavirus as of Thursday.