2 More Deaths From COVID-19 Reported in Maine

There have now been 5 deaths in the state, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control

By Melissa Buja

A health worker holds a testing tube after conducing at a drive-through COVID-19 test at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Two more people in Maine have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state's total to five, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to the new deaths announced on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 303, up 28 from the day before, health officials said.

The majority of the cases have been in Cumberland and York counties, according to numbers on the Maine CDC website.

Fifty-seven people have been hospitalized for the virus while 68 have recovered.

