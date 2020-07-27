324 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across New England Sunday

A total of 324 new coronavirus cases and 19 new deaths were reported in New England states on Sunday.

The 19 deaths were all reported in Massachusetts, where health officials also reported 273 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has now confirmed 8,310 deaths and 108,380 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

New Hampshire health officials on Sunday reported 23 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total to nearly 6,500 cases since the pandemic started. More than 400 have died in the state from the virus.

Maine health officials reported 24 additional positive cases of coronavirus and no new deaths Sunday.

Maine has recorded more than 3,800 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the state's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most have since recovered but about 14 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus. Maine's pandemic death toll remains at 119 people.

Colleges and Universities across Boston are scooping up hotel rooms to accomodate coronavirus capacity restrictions in their dorms.

Vermont state health officials reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's tally to 1,400 since the pandemic started. Most have since recovered.

The state's death toll remains 56, and one person is hospitalized with the virus, officials said.

Rhode Island does not report new coronavirus cases over the weekend. The state has reported 18,224 cases and 1,002 fatalities.

Connecticut also does not report new cases over the weekend. The state has reported 48,776 cases to date, including 4,413 deaths.