340 New Coronavirus Cases, 35 Deaths Reported Across New England Thursday

New England states reported an additional 340 coronavirus cases and 35 new deaths on Thursday.

MASSACHUSETTS

Massachusetts on Thursday reported that 32 more people with coronavirus have died and 162 new cases were detected.

There have now been 8,470 deaths and 111,533 cases reported in the state, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, is up to 2.2%, having risen from a low of 1.7% last month.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

As of Thursday, 6,742 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 25 from the previous day.

One new death was announced, for a total of 419.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks; it was 21 new cases per day on July 20, and 28 new cases per day on Aug. 3.

MAINE

Maine reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Maine has had 3,997 reported cases of the virus and 124 deaths.

VERMONT

Vermont reported nine new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, for a total of 1,445 statewide since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 57. One person was hospitalized with COVID-19.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut saw no new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

There was a slight increase in hospitalization. A net increase of seven COVID-19 hospitalizations brought the total to 66 patients currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state also saw 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 50,245. The death toll remained at 4,437.

RHODE ISLAND

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Thursday reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 110 new positive cases.

The state has reported a total of 19,611 cases, including 1,014 fatalities.