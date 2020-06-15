Baxter State Park in Maine Is Reopening for Day Visits

Baxter State Park

This Aug. 27, 2014 photo shows hikers making their way down Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park in Maine. The mountain is nearly a mile high and is the tallest mountain in Maine. Its peak is the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)

Baxter State Park is reopening for day visits.

The park on Monday is opening Togue Pond and Matagamon gates for vehicle access on the park's Tote Road.

But campsites and cabins don't open until July 1. Bunkhouses, which sleep eight to 10 people in congregate living, will remain closed for the summer.

The easing of restriction by the Baxter Park Authority comes as the Mills administration moves to reopen the economy.

Other state parks and campgrounds already opened, but the Baxter State Park is run by an independent authority.

