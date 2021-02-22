Cinemagic Movie Theaters to Permanently Close Their Doors

The show will not go on for New Hampshire-based movie theater company Cinemagic.

All of its franchises are now closed permanently, sources told NBC affiliate Newscenter Maine, which also obtained a statement from parent company Zyacorp Entertainment that acknowledged the chain has "no plans to reopen."

"To the thousands of 'Cinemagicians' who have joined us in providing the magic of movies on the big screen over the past two decades and the generations of movie goers who we have served, we thank you for being part of our family," the statement read.

While the statement didn't say when the closure would take effect, an internal email obtained by Newscenter Maine said the locations closed Friday.

Earlier this month, the company announced that all of its theaters would be closed until spring for an “intermission.” Neither an explanation nor a reopening date was offered in that original announcement.

The company had theaters in Portsmouth, Merrimack and Hooksett, New Hampshire, as well as Salisbury and Sturbridge, Massachusetts. In Maine, there were locations in Saco, Westbrook and South Portland.

Movie theaters have been buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic, which made indoor in-person gatherings unsafe.

When the temporary closure was announced earlier this month, South Portland resident Ashely Charleson called the move “unfortunate” but said it was probably a safe move for visitors and staff amid the pandemic.

She also believed community members would rally around movie theaters if financial help was needed.

“I’ve seen a lot of local support not just for entertainment businesses but for restaurants as well,” she said.