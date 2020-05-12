flyover

Flyover Salutes Maine’s First Responders, Essential Employees

The Maine Air National Guard flew a KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing over communities in western, central and coastal Maine to honor workers during the coronavirus pandemic

Miltary Fly Over for front line workers in Maine
The Maine Air National Guard honored health workers and other essential employees with a flyover Tuesday.

A KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing flew over communities in western, central and coastal Maine, but bad weather prevented a flight over northern communities. The northern part of the flight will be rescheduled.

"The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19," Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general, said in a written statement.

The event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to front-line responders in the battle against the new coronavirus.

