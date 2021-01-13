Rhode Island

Gov. Raimondo to Provide Coronavirus Update in RI

The governor, who is set to speak at 1 p.m., has not held a coronavirus briefing since before she was nominated last week by President-elect Joe Biden for secretary of commerce

Gov. Gina Raimondo

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m.

Raimondo has not held a coronavirus briefing since before she was nominated last week by President-elect Joe Biden for secretary of commerce.

Raimondo, who is in her second term, has said she plans on remaining governor until her confirmation.

On Wednesday, Rhode Island reported 823 new confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 17 deaths.

There have now been 1,987 confirmed deaths and 102,485 cases, according to the state's Department of Public Health.

The percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, on average, stands at 5%, the department reported.

