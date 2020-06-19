Rhode Island

Gov. Raimondo to Provide Update on Coronavirus in RI

She is set to speak at 1 p.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Gov. Gina Raimondo gives an update on the coronavirus during a news conference in the State Room of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, R.I, March 22, 2020.
Kris Craig/Providence Journal via AP

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update Friday afternoon on Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus.

The governor is set to speak at 1 p.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

On Wednesday, the governor said Rhode Island was continuing to stay "ahead of the curve" in response to the coronavirus pandemic but still wants people to get tested for COVID-19, even if they don't feel sick.

"Rhode Island is faring much, much better than other states that are seeing cases go up," Raimondo said Wednesday.

She added that, by Friday, health officials believe 20% of Rhode Islanders will have been tested for the new coronavirus. This will be the most of any state, she said, adding that the positive test rate is among the lowest in the U.S.

The governor urged those who work in close-contact jobs, like salons, barbershops, gyms and child care facilities, to go and get a free test.

More on the Coronavirus in Rhode Island

Rhode Island Jun 17

RI's Coronavirus Numbers Dip, Gov. Urges Asymptomatic People to Get Tested

Rhode Island Jun 15

RI Students to Be Offered Expanded Online Summer Learning

With many testing locations already scattered throughout the state, Raimondo said four new asymptomatic testing sites have been added at Stop & Shops in Cranston, Pawtucket and Providence.

As of Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 fatalities for a total of 885. There were 50 new cases for a total of 16,269.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's Legislature has approved a plan to close a roughly $250 million deficit caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The General Assembly's House and Senate on Thursday debated and voted on the plan approved earlier this week by their finance committees.

A part of the budget repair measure proposed by Democratic leaders allocates about $120 million of the state's $200 million rainy day fund as well as federal money to mostly cover the shortfall in the budget year that ends June 30.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandcoronavirusGov. Gina Raimondo
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us