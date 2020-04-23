RI Public Schools Move to Distance Learning for Remainder of Year

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Thursday public schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of the school year, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raimondo made the announcement during her daily State House news conference with Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

"It's not a decision that's been an easy one for me," Raimondo said.

The governor acknowledged that distance learning has been challenging for students, teachers and parents but that everyone was doing a great job. The state is among the best in the county and school districts are reporting that almost all students have the tools they need for distance learning, she said.

"Distance learning is not easy. I know that as a mother, I know that as governor," Raimondo said. "It's taking a toll on all of us."

Rhode Island now joins 39 other states moving to distance learning for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Ocean State has been taking part in distance learning since March 23.

There were 8 new deaths in Rhode Island on Thursday from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 189, according to the Department of Health. The total number of positive cases has reached 6,256, an increase of 412 from Wednesday.

The number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 is 44,419, with 38,163 negative tests, according to the state's data tracker.

During Wednesday's news conference, Raimondo said the state is working on a plan to safely reopen public parks and state beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We'll be reopening them in a staged fashion. Slowly, with new restrictions incrementally leading up to an eventual complete reopening also with new restrictions," the governor said.

Although there is no set date for when public parks and state beaches might open, Raimondo said the state is hoping for sometime in May. Rhode Island's stay-at-home order is in effect until May 8.

Also Wednesday, Raimondo announced a new web tool called the "Rhode Island COVID-19 Self Checker" which aims to help people make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care.

The website is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese and is based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.