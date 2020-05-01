NH Announces ‘Stay-at-Home 2.0’ Extension Through May 31

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Friday he is extending the state's stay-at-home advisory through the end of May, but making it more flexible for some Granite Staters.

The order extends the state's stay-at-home and non-essential business orders to May 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The previous orders were set to expire on May 4.

"The people of New Hampshire have taken this epidemic incredibly seriously," Sununu said. "We have all played a small part in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID19."

As part of Stay at Home 2.0, effective immediately, New Hampshire campgrounds, manufacturing services and state parks can reopen in accordance with new health guidelines.

Starting May 11, barbershops and hair salons, golf courses and retail locations may reopen with exceptions.

Barbershops and hair salons that choose to open on May 11 may only do so by appointment while providing limited open chairs. Only hair cuts and colorings will be allowed and both staff and customers must wear face coverings.

Golf courses that want to open on May 11 will only be allowed to do so for New Hampshire residents and current club members, Sununu said. The use of clubhouses will be prohibited and personal equipment must be used.

"You basically go from your car to the first tee, you play the 18th hole, you go back to your car, and you go home," the governor said.

For retail locations, they will only be able to operate at 50% maximum occupancy, employees must wear personal protective equipment and curbside and delivery methods must remain available.

Beginning May 18, restaurants can reopen but must meet strict sanitation guidelines, Sununu said. They must also screen their employees and provide them personal protective equipment. Reservations and call-ahead seating is required, the governor said.

Sununu said the task force is working with other states on a regional approach to reopening beaches. Right now, the seacoast will remain closed.

"If we were to flex our beaches open, undoubtedly, we would have a huge influx from some very infected areas around Massachusetts," he explained.

Friday's announcement comes as state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced nine new COVID-19 related deaths in New Hampshire, bringing the total death toll to 81.

"All of these individuals except for one have been associated with our congregate living settings," Chan said.

An additional 164 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 2,310 cases.

Chan said although there has been a high number of deaths in the last few days, the overall numbers have been low.

On Thursday, Sununu greeted a FedEx cargo plane from China at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The plane was carrying about 4.5 million masks which will be sent both to hospitals in the Granite State and Veterans Affairs hospitals across the country.

The masks were secured with the help of New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen and others.