Greek Life Houses at URI Under Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Cases

Three sororities and fraternities at the University of Rhode Island are under quarantine after members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A school spokeswoman said Monday that three students at a sorority are in isolation after testing positive and the other members are being quarantined for 14 days.

Spokeswoman Linda Acciardo said last week, URI identified two positive cases at another sorority and one positive case in a fraternity. Those students are also in isolation, with other residents of the houses in quarantine.

URI is conducting contact tracing and working with the Rhode Island Department of Health.