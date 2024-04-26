Cold start Friday ahead of a sunny and mild afternoon

Temperature forecasts from here into next week are riddled with pitfalls, surprises and shades of disappointment.

We're certain that the warmup is on the way but for some along the coast, it will be muted by the sea breeze. That's typical for early spring, but forecasting it's every whim is a study in patience and timing.

We'll climb out of the cold morning with plenty of warm late-spring sun. That should help us to 60 away from the coast but along the water, we're not doing much better than low/mid 50s (still better than Thursday).

We'll see another cool morning Friday before we kick the threat of frosty mornings to the curb.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend with highs leaping to the upper 60s away from the coast and near 60 at the coast. Sea breezes again move in during the afternoon under more sunshine.

Sunday starts the tougher part of the temperature forecast. We know there may be some feeble, passing showers early in the day, but it appears afternoon clearing will allow temps to soar. 70s are likely for many, but it may be hard to get them to the coast if the sea breeze fights back.

Monday seems more like a steady sea breeze day as temps slump a bit areawide. Then, it's another nail biter on Tuesday and Wednesday with sea breezes either holding or sneaking in during the afternoon.

It's quite conceivable that towns and cities away from the coast enjoy a string of 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday (and Thursday).

One thing rings true in the forecast: we're mostly dry. Yeah, I had to read that after I typed it, too. Storms are avoiding us, and fronts passing through won’t be enough for all-day rains.

Enjoy the weekend!