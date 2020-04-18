Half a Million More Masks Coming to Aid New Hampshire’s Coronavirus Fight

A jet plane is delivering more than half-a-million medical-grade face masks to New Hampshire on Saturday, the governor's office said, the second such delivery in as many weekends.

The Boeing 737 filled with personal protective equipment will be arriving about 11 a.m. with approximately 540,000 masks, according to a statement from Gov. Chris Sununu's office. The shipment is part of the same deal that Segway inventor Dean Kamen facilitated last week that brought 91,000 pounds to New Hampshire on Sunday, the statement said.

Sununu be on hand at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to will help unload the personal protective equipment, joined by Kamen, Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun and members of New Hampshire's congressional delegation, according to the governor's office.

A Fed-Ex jet touched down Sunday in Manchester, New Hampshire, after an overnight flight from China, carrying 91,000 pounds of desperately needed personal protective equipment.

The Granite State bought the shipment and will be sending the supplies to the places that need it the most, according to the governor's office. The plane bringing the shipment is the first Boeing corporate jet to work a transport mission, according to the statement.

Last week, Sununu hailed Kamen hailed as a hero for arranging the deal after he learned of an opportunity to buy high-quality PPE from China, purchased it on behalf of New Hampshire and arranged for it to be shipped over.

“We worked around the clock, scoured the earth, and left no stone unturned to ensure New Hampshire has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic," Sununu said.