Business

New Hampshire

Inside a NH Theater's Knock-Down, Drag-Out Fight With COVID

“We joke that COVID was built to kill theater,” said the Seacoast Rep's marketing director. “And it really was.”

By Rob Michaelson

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, took us behind the scenes as it tried to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic in the spring and summer of 2020.

This scrappy regional theater was one of the first to livestream a musical after the pandemic hit and soon developed even more digital programming, from live music acts to a drag queen's take on "Sesame Street." It had to come up with ways to keep its actors, crew and audience safe and the going on while keeping up social distancing.

Over six weeks, Marketing Director Brian Kelly took us through the theater's journey to make sure the curtain didn't close on their stage this year -- a difficult task when your business is bringing people together indoors at shows that usually demand constant interaction between actors and employees.

“We joke that COVID was built to kill theater,” said Kelly. “And it really was.”

Follow the Seacoast Rep’s journey in the video above and see how their year went from their own point of view, with footage captured by the people that work there.

This story is a part of an NBC project called “Rebound,” which followed six businesses across the country that are trying to stay afloat during a global pandemic. You can see their stories and how they are trying to rebound here.

More From Rebound

Rebound Sep 15

‘You're Playing With Our Lives': For Businesses on the Rebound the Next Step is Always the Most Critical

Rebound Sep 22

On The Rebound: ‘By the Time the Fall Gets Here We're Going to Run Out of Money'

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusPORTSMOUTHtheaterSeacoast Rep
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us