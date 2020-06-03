student demonstrators

In Demonstration and March, Vt. Youth Call for Racial Justice

A march and rally Wednesday in Hinesburg drew a large crowd standing up for equality and condemning the treatment of George Floyd by Minneapolis police

By Jack Thurston

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large group marching and rallying in Hinesburg, Vermont Wednesday issued a clear and peaceful message during a youth-led demonstration.

Student demonstrators, joined by parents and adult neighbors, expressed outrage over the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minnesota police and called for a country that champions racial justice.

The crowd of a few hundred made its way down Route 116 mid-morning, regularly drawing honks from passing cars.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus in new england Apr 29

Here’s How New England States Plan to Reopen From Coronavirus Shutdowns

COVID-19 May 19

Small Business and The COVID-19 Crisis: Your Questions Answered

"It means a lot," march participant Antoine Masareka said of the turnout, which included people from nearby cities and towns. "It means support, it means people are here, they see us, and they're coming to engage with us and move forward and try to make the country a better place."

The marchers called for a steady focus on racial justice, and on making our communities ever-more-welcoming places for people of all skin colors.

"What I want people to really think about is how they can help kids of color, black men, black women, to make sure they do feel safe going into a hospital—that they feel cared for—that going into a store, they won't have someone follow them around just because they're a person of color," said Claire Stackpole-McGrath, an eighth-grader from Shelburne. "And I want them to feel safe and welcomed in the world."

Vermont may be more than 94% white, according to U.S. Census numbers, but it has a long history of advocating for equality.

"To the white people here today, I acknowledge your presence in this battle," said speaker Evelyn Monje, a student at Winooski High School. "Please continue to use your voices to lift black voices to the sky."

Monje said she wished Hinesburg police officers would've joined the walk as partners.

"I just thought it was appropriate to give them their space," Chief Anthony Cambridge of the Hinesburg Community Police told NECN and NBC10 Boston.

Even though he did not join the demonstration, Cambridge did write on Facebook that he promises his department is "committed to fair and impartial policing."

The chief also condemned the actions that led to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis as "tragic" and "evil."

"We don't train like that in Vermont," Cambridge said of the types of restraints and officer's knee to the neck that prevented Floyd from breathing properly. "Maybe some states do, but we don't."

Many of the young people who participated in the march Wednesday pledged to keep up the advocacy, hoping their generation is the one that gets this right.

This article tagged under:

student demonstratorsVermontcoronavirus pandemicblack lives mattermarch
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us