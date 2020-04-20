Maine Death Toll Rises to 35 as CDC Monitors Outbreaks in Long-Term Care Facilities

One more Maine resident has died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 35, Maine Center for Disease Control Director Nirav Shah said on Monday.

The new death is a woman in her 70s from Waldo County.

The number of Maine residents who have tested positive for coronavirus is now at 875 as of Monday, an increase of eight from the day before, Shah said.

According to Maine CDC, 138 people have been hospitalized due to the spread of the pandemic in the state, and of these, 414 have recovered, an increase of 62 since Friday.

Maine CDC said 16 Mainers are currently hospitalized in ICU, 23 in regular hospital beds and nine are on ventilators.

Shah said that nearly 40% of the total cases are from hospitals and long-term care facilities, with 212 health care workers and 119 long-term facility residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Despite the "intriguing numbers," Shah said re-opening Maine's economy could risk bringing the state's numbers up.

"There has been the experience of other countries around the world where they have opened up too quickly and inevitably have seen a second spike in cases," Shah said. "If we open up too early, the risk of secondary bumping cases is pronounced."

Maine CDC said it is continuing to work with the five long-term facilities that have had outbreaks of coronavirus.

Shah said there are 38 positive cases at Tall Pines Retirement and Health Care Community in Belfast, with eight residents who died, 47 at the Maine Veteran's Home facility in Scarborough, 73 at the Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation, 14 at the Falmouth by the Sea in Falmouth and 10 at the assisted living facility The Cedars in Portland.

Shah said the Maine CDC is "picking packing and delivering" 62 personal protective equipment orders on Monday to health care facilities, principal areas of focus and long-term and assisted living facilities.

Maine CDC said that Maine will need to ramp up the testing capacity to be able to have every physician in the state test every patient without constraints.

Shah said that although Maine was told by the U.S. government that it would receive 100 test kits, the state has only gotten five so far, bringing the total to 15 thanks to a donation by Martin's Point Health Care Center.