Maine Reports First COVID-19 Death

The state of Maine has reported its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Maine Centers for Disease Control reported on Friday.

The man in his 80s was from Cumberland County, the area with the most cases.

The man has not been identified due to privacy laws, the Maine CDC said.

"This is a sad day for the state of Maine. I know I join countless people in extending my condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. "Our state is a family. And while we mourn the loss of a member of our Maine family today, I find strength and solace in knowing that we will support one another and that, together, we will get through this."

The man's death came as the Maine CDC announced Friday there were now 168 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of those that have tested positive for the virus, 16 are health care workers and 22 people are hospitalized, according to Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control.

Forty-nine percent of those who have tested positive are male while 51% are female, Shah said.

Mills declared a state of civil emergency earlier in the week. Under the order, schools and businesses throughout the state are closed to the public.

Mills was expected to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response efforts.