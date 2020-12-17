Maine Residents Will Get a Card Along With COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Maine residents will be issued cards to simplify the process of getting vaccinated for coronavirus after they receive the first shot.
The state began a rollout of the vaccine this week and it is expected to take months. Hundreds of health care workers have been vaccinated so far.
The coronavirus vaccine that is becoming available is a two-shot series.
Maine Center for Disease Control Director Dr. Nirvav Shah says people who receive the vaccine will receive a card that reminds them when they were vaccinated, as well as where and when they need to return for a second shot.
