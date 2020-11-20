Mask Mandate Takes Effect in New Hampshire as Coronavirus Cases Rise

An executive order requiring people in New Hampshire to wear masks when they can't social distance took effect Friday.

Effect through Jan. 15, anyone over five years old must wear a mask or face covering when they are in public, whether indoors or outdoors, and can't keep at least six feet away from people they don't live with.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the mandate, made by executive order, during a Thursday press conference.

Among the exceptions to the mask mandate are institutions, like restaurants and schools, where there are already mask-wearing rules in place. Asked about enforcement of the mandate, Sununu said it was more about educating people and encouraging the entire state to get on board with wearing a mask.

The decision "did not come lightly. Many factors were clearly taken into consideration," Sununu said. Among those factors were coronavirus metrics, which have been steadily increasing but which were "popping this past week."

As New Hampshire's coronavirus case count reaches a new height, people will now be required to wear masks in New Hampshire.

More than 15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic. Two new deaths were announced Thursday, bringing the total to 506.

The state saw a record number of new coronavirus cases, 529, on Thursday. There were an average of 400 infections being detected per day over the last week, more than twice what the metric was showing two weeks ago, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said.

The number of people in New Hampshire hospitals has roughly doubled as well, to 98. Sununu noted that there is still hospital capacity but Thursday's announcement is meant to prevent an overload on the health care system.

Sununu has long advocated for mask wearing, but it hasn't been required. However, he said he felt the order was in citizens' best interest, with New Hampshire's coronavirus tests returning positive at higher rates, the virus now detected in all 10 counties and outbreaks at 11 long-term care facilities.

"It works, the data shows that. It has been proven," Sununu said of masks.