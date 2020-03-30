NH Prepares Hospital Overflow Sites on Campuses

Several more alternative care sites are being set up to serve as overflow and surge spaces for hospitals in New Hampshire.

The University of New Hampshire is working with Wentworth-Douglass, Frisbie Memorial and Portsmouth Regional hospitals to accommodate 250 people. The Durham campus also is offering resources for drive-thru testing, and its dining hall will provide takeout meals for anyone staying on campus.

Concerns are growing about how best to protect first responders during the coronavirus outbreak, with protective gear hard to find.

At the New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, the community college system is working with Concord Hospital and others to accommodate up to 300 patients in its gymnasium, wellness center and student center.

The first such site was established at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.