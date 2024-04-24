lowell

Lowell police seek missing man

Lowell Police Department

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing man last seen Wednesday.

Authorities say 46-year-old Nicholas Papadonis was last seen around 6 p.m. near the Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsborough State Forest.

Papadonis is described as being about 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, police say he was wearing a green camo jacket, a backpack and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-937-3200 or dial 911.

