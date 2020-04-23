coronavirus in new hampshire

NH Summer Fairs Already Being Canceled Due to Coronavirus

The Stratham Fair and the Lancaster Fair called of the events on Wednesday

Some summer fairs In New Hampshire have already been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stratham Fair, annually the first in a season of fairs that stretches into October, on Wednesday called off the event, scheduled for July 16-19.

The annual Lancaster Fair, held during Labor Day weekend, also was canceled.

“At this time of year, the Fair Board would typically be fundraising, hiring entertainment, entering into contracts, and making decisions about our fair programs,” the directors said in a statement Wednesday. “During this public health pandemic, when our entire community is under such an intense strain, it is not feasible to request or make such commitments.”

