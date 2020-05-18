rural restaurants

Restaurants in 12 of 16 Maine Counties Allowed to Reopen

Reopening dates for restaurants were moved up from June 1 in counties that have had fewer cases of the coronavirus

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hungry Mainers can eat at restaurants and have a seat in 12 of the state's 16 counties, where restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday to dine-in customers.

Reopening dates for restaurants were moved up from June 1 in counties that have had fewer cases of the coronavirus. Those restaurants that are reopening have limited seating to ensure social distancing can be maintained and have to take extra steps when it comes to sanitizing.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. May Be Reopening, But Gov. Baker Still Wants You to Stay Home

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Scared to Work Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic? Know Your Rights

Some restaurants said they would give customers the option of using plastic utensils and plastic or paper drinking cups.

Remote camps as well as sporting camps, which provide access to wilderness activities such as hunting or fishing, were also allowed to open Monday to Maine residents, along with out-of-state visitors who have completed a 14-day quarantine.

The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors has been a source of frustration for Maine's tourism industry. Mills has said the state is looking at alternatives.

There was one additional death as a result of the new coronavirus reported on Monday bringing the state total to 71, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 26 new cases reported on Monday for a total of 1,713, according to the CDC.

NBC10 Boston and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

rural restaurantsMainereopening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us