Restaurants in 12 of 16 Maine Counties Allowed to Reopen

Hungry Mainers can eat at restaurants and have a seat in 12 of the state's 16 counties, where restaurants were allowed to reopen Monday to dine-in customers.

Reopening dates for restaurants were moved up from June 1 in counties that have had fewer cases of the coronavirus. Those restaurants that are reopening have limited seating to ensure social distancing can be maintained and have to take extra steps when it comes to sanitizing.

Some restaurants said they would give customers the option of using plastic utensils and plastic or paper drinking cups.

Remote camps as well as sporting camps, which provide access to wilderness activities such as hunting or fishing, were also allowed to open Monday to Maine residents, along with out-of-state visitors who have completed a 14-day quarantine.

The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors has been a source of frustration for Maine's tourism industry. Mills has said the state is looking at alternatives.

There was one additional death as a result of the new coronavirus reported on Monday bringing the state total to 71, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 26 new cases reported on Monday for a total of 1,713, according to the CDC.