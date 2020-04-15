RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give her daily coronavirus update with the Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Raimondo announced an executive order requiring all employees at retail businesses in the state to wear masks on Tuesday. The governor said businesses must provide masks to employees who do not have them.

Raimondo also announced that that HealthSourceRI is extending its special enrollment period through April 30 on Tuesday.

There have were 80 COVID-19 related fatalities and 3,251 cases of the virus in the state as of Tuesday.