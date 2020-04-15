coronavirus in rhode island

RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

There were 3,251 cases of coronavirus in the state on Tuesday

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to give her daily coronavirus update with the Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. 

Raimondo announced an executive order requiring all employees at retail businesses in the state to wear masks on Tuesday. The governor said businesses must provide masks to employees who do not have them.

Raimondo also announced that that HealthSourceRI is extending its special enrollment period through April 30 on Tuesday. 

There have were 80 COVID-19 related fatalities and 3,251 cases of the virus in the state as of Tuesday.

