RI Hospitals to Stop Patient Visits Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Rhode Island's largest hospital network is immediately suspending patient visits at all of its hospitals amid growing concern over the new coronavirus.

Lifespan announced Monday that no visitors will be allowed in the adult units at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both in Providence.

Several schools will be closed Monday for cleaning amid new coronavirus cases.

At Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence and Bradley Hospital in East Providence, one parent will be allowed to accompany patients. Women giving birth at Newport Hospital will only be allowed to one birthing partner, and emergency room patients at all Lifespan hospitals will be limited to one accompanying adult.

Rhode Island has three presumed cases of the virus.