RI Hospitals to Stop Patient Visits Amid Coronavirus Concerns

While there have been three presumed cases in the state, the hospital network Lifespan is taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus

Rhode Island's largest hospital network is immediately suspending patient visits at all of its hospitals amid growing concern over the new coronavirus.

Lifespan announced Monday that no visitors will be allowed in the adult units at Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both in Providence.

At Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence and Bradley Hospital in East Providence, one parent will be allowed to accompany patients. Women giving birth at Newport Hospital will only be allowed to one birthing partner, and emergency room patients at all Lifespan hospitals will be limited to one accompanying adult.

Rhode Island has three presumed cases of the virus.

