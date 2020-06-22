coronavirus

Rural Vt., NH Responded Well to Coronavirus: Report

The report by Dartmouth College found the coranavirus has taken a financial toll on organizations in the region

generic face masks

Health care systems, communities and social service organizations in rural parts of New Hampshire and Vermont have dealt well with the coronavirus and their efforts contributed to the low numbers of cases, according to a Dartmouth College report.

But the report issued this month found the coronavirus has taken a financial toll on health care organizations in the region.

"This study highlights the urgent need for strategic support to temper the devastating financial and social impacts of the crisis," according to the report that is part of a larger effort to understand health equity in northern New England amid the pandemic. "Left unsupported, the pandemic threatens the stability of already fiscally stressed rural health systems and communities."

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Boston 56 mins ago

Boston to Host Sessions to Help Businesses Navigate Reopening

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

RI Gov. Raimondo to Update Public on Coronavirus Response as Death Toll Surpasses 900

Among the findings were that health care systems quickly responded to the outbreak and, along with communities and social services organizations, protected the most vulnerable populations. The report also praised the expanded use of telehealth, which the authors credited with reducing geographical barriers to care.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNew HampshireDartmouth College reportfinancial tollrural Vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us