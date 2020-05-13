Tourism Groups Want Maine Gov. to Ditch Quarantine for Visitors

Seven tourism and business groups are urging Maine Gov. Janet Mills to drop the 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors from other states.

Visitors need to know that they’ll be welcomed to Maine this summer without a quarantine, the organizations said in an open letter.

The Mills administration has said it’s looking into alternatives to the quarantine, but no options have been made public.

Under the governor’s plan, lodging and restaurants will open for Maine residents on June 1, and for out-of-state visitors on July 1.

The letter was signed by the Maine Tourism Association along with the Retail Association of Maine, HospitalityMaine, Ski Maine Association, Maine Camping Guide, Visit Portland Maine and Visit Greater Bangor Maine.