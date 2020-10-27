‘Wake-Up Call': Vermont Officials Say Small Gatherings Contributing to Rise in Coronavirus Cases

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and health officials on Tuesday sounded the alarm over small gatherings, saying meetings within small social gatherings were contributing to a spike in cases across the state.

The officials said the virus was spreading at gatherings among families and friends, where food or drink is involved and people may not be wearing masks at all times of social distancing -- and urged people to avoid any meetings under such conditions.

In some cases, people who attended small gatherings had not quarantined properly after returning to Vermont from other states, the officials said.

The message comes as the Gov. Phil Scott administration grapples with multiple simultaneous outbreaks across the state, despite a relatively low percentage of positive test being returned.

Last week, the state last week reported its highest daily total of positive cases in several weeks. That total came on Thursday, when health officials reported 28 new cases.

Meanwhile, Scott announced the University of Vermont will take part in Phase 3 trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University in collaboration with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, an infectious disease specialist at UVM, said 250 volunteers would participate in the trial and that those people would be made up of people over 65 with stable but chronic preexisting conditions, as well as frontline workers.

One-third of participants will be given a placebo while the rest will be administered the potential vaccine, Kirkpatrick said.

AstraZeneca on Monday said its potential vaccine had produced a similar immune response in older and younger adults, CNBC reported.

The firm said adverse responses to the vaccine among the elderly were also found to be lower.

Officials said Friday they were tracking at least three separate outbreaks that have lead to a total of 43 cases recently.

The first is a cluster among youth and adult hockey players that lead to a number of cases in central Vermont. The second is related to a social event in Memorial County and the third is new, an outbreak at St Michael's college, which was discovered through ongoing surveillance testing.

The outbreak in central Vermont now involves two colleges with six cases, seven schools with a total of 12 cases, seven workplaces with a total of 12 cases and two hospitals with two cases. Half were people who had been inside arenas and the other half were "second or third generation" cases.

As coronavirus cases rise in Vermont, education officials are issuing revised guidance to schools, which will go into effect in mid-November to give districts time to adjust. The new guidelines include mandatory travel screenings, expanded distance requirements in classrooms and cafeterias and limitations on music activities inside.

Education officials expected to see more cases of coronavirus in schools, they said. An elementary school in Montpelier is going fully remote Friday after having just reported another case of coronavirus at a different grade level in a different instructional pod from a previous case reported there.

Meanwhile, officials are working on a plan to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available. The state's health department recently submitted an interim plan to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Allocation to states will likely be based on population size and infection rates, so the state will prioritize groups of people who need it most. First responders, plus residents and staff of long-term care facilities are likely to be among the first to be vaccinated, according to Levine.