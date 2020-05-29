Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will update the public on the state's response to the coronavirus crisis as salons and barber shops reopen Friday.

The 11 a.m. press conference comes after Scott announced that he intends to seek re-election Thursday.

In a news briefing Wednesday, Scott indicated that he would release plans to increase the maximum number of people allowed to congregate from 10 to 25 by the end of the week. Salons and barber shops are reopening Friday with health and safety guidelines.

With record-breaking heat across much of Vermont on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott was urging residents to keep their distance on beaches and in other busy summer spots to reduce the risk of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Scott said he hoped to announce plans to allow indoor dining at restaurants "in the not-too-distant future." Guidance for overnight youth camps is expected in the coming days as well.

Vermont is now studying how and when it can open to tourism from neighboring states as coronavirus rates fall in places like Massachusetts and New York.

Scott said Wednesday that his administration was developing benchmarks to determine when it would be "smart and safe" to welcome back out-of-state travelers.

"I know how incredibly important it is to our tourism and hospitality sectors," he said.

Scott added that he hoped to open to tourism "a little at a time" to prevent an influx of travelers, cautioning that he didn't want to create an "us-versus-them" dynamic with other states.

Health officials have reported 974 cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, including 55 fatalities. That's much lower than neighboring states such as Massachusetts, which had reported 94,895 cases and 6,640 deaths as of Thursday.

Under Scott's current order, those traveling to Vermont from out of state for anything other than an essential purposes are required to quarantine for 14 days.

The remarks come as Vermont allows increased economic activities as coronavirus cases fall.

Scott said he hoped to provide more information on the state's plan to reopen close-contact businesses such as cleaning services and gyms on Friday.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott ordered all summer fairs and festivals canceled, but he also allowed some close-contact businesses to begin reopening.

In a press conference last week, the Republican governor announced that certain close-contact services would be allowed to resume but that fairs and festivals are canceled for the summer.

Churches and places of worship resumed at 25% capacity Saturday.

Scott's goal is to have the entire state reopen at about 25% capacity by June 1.