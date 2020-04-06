Vt. Prison on Lockdown After 2nd and 3rd Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

A Vermont prison is on lockdown after its second and third workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Monday that there were two new cases at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton.

On Wednesday, the the department said a worker who was last in the facility on March 25 had tested positive for COVID-19. That person had "limited interactions" with inmates, but none in the 48 hours before showing symptoms.

The second person confirmed to have tested positive was last at the facility on March 26 and began to show symptoms two days later, officials said. The third staff member diagnosed with coronavirus was last at the prison Thursday.

"As a result, the facility has now moved to a full lockdown in an effort to mitigate further exposure risks for both staff and inmates," the Department of Correction said in a statement. "Inmates will remain in their cells, essential services, meals, and medication will be brought to them and movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes."

In total, the Department of Corrections says four of its employees have tested positive.

