Will Campers Be Happy? Maine Summer Camps Awaiting Virus Guidance

A dozen or more summer camps won't be opening this summer in Maine because of the coronavirus, but others are still awaiting further guidance before issuing a decision.

Many of the more than 270 summer camps remain hopeful that they can reopen.

Ron Hall, executive director of Maine Summer Camps, told the Portland Press Herald that the camps contribute about $200 million to the state's economy each year.

Gov. Janet Mills has announced a timeline for reopening parts of the state's economy, including allowing day camps to open June 1 for Maine children and non-Maine residents who have quarantined for 14 days.

Overnight camps can reopen July 1.