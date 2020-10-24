York High School in Maine will be closed to in-person learning Monday after an individual associated with the school tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent said Saturday in a message to the school community.

An individual affiliated with Cohort A at the high school recently tested positive for the virus, Superintendent Lou Goscinski said. Officials did not specify if the case was a student or staff member.

Contact tracing has so far identified 47 students and nine staff members as close contacts of the infected individual. All of those people must quarantine for two weeks, Goscinski said.

The York School Department has been working closely with the Maine CDC to identify all close contacts of the person who tested positive for the virus. Anyone who is determined to be a close contact will be reached by the evening of Saturday, Oct. 24, Goscinski said.

Close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the individual who tested positive. Even with a negative test result, close contacts must quarantine for the full 14 days.

While there will be no in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26, it will be a distance learning day for all Cohort A students, Goscinski said.

The superintendent assured the school community that the building will be cleaned and disinfected in accordance with federal CDC guidelines before they reopen it for in-person learning.

"I know that this additional positive case of COVID-19 in our school community continues to add stress to an already difficult situation," Goscinski said. "We remain vigilant and steadfast to take steps to protect the health of our students, school personnel, and the York community."

Although contact tracing has been completed, there is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with the infected individual and could have been exposed to the virus.

Members of the school community are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and to call a health care provider if they experience any symptoms of the virus that may include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea.

The superintendent said he will provide an update Monday if the school department needs to take further action to address the situation.