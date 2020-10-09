coronavirus in maine

Youth Hockey Ref May Have Exposed Hundreds to Coronavirus in Maine, Officials Say

After a local hockey ref who officiated several games this past weekend tested positive for COVID-19, hundreds of people have been advised to quarantine and recieve a test

IMG_12692

A referee who was on the ice for eight games over two days could’ve exposed hundreds of youth hockey players to the coronavirus in Maine and New Hampshire, officials said Thursday.

The state is still getting a handle on the situation, but as many as 400 people could’ve been exposed to the virus, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The referee was on the ice at Biddeford Ice Arena on Oct. 3 for games at 8:35 a.m. and 10:05 a.m., and again on Oct. 4 for four games starting between 7:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. He also officiated on Oct. 3 for a 5:45 p.m. game at Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, New Hampshire, and on Oct. 4 for a 6:30 p.m. game at North Yarmouth Academy.

Anyone who was on the ice at the same time as the referee should quarantine for 14 days and consider being tested, Shah said.

More Maine News

coronavirus in maine Oct 3

Median Age of Coronavirus Sufferers Trends Downward in Maine

reopening plan Oct 6

Maine to Enter Stage 4 of Reopening Plan Oct. 13

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in maineNew HampshireMainehockeyquarantine
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us