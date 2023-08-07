Ex-Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry signs with NFC contender

N'Keal Harry has yet to live up to his potential as a 2019 first-round draft pick, but the 25-year-old wide receiver is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents.

The Minnesota Vikings signed Harry over the weekend, per multiple reports, adding to a wide receiver depth chart that includes an interesting mix of players.

The NFL's best wideout, Justin Jefferson, headlines the group. The Vikings also have Jalen Reagor, who was a bust with the Philadelphia Eagles after they selected him one pick ahead of Jefferson in the 2020 draft. Minnesota also drafted USC star Jordan Addison with the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2023 draft. K.J. Osborn is in the mix, too, after a solid sophomore season in 2022.

Harry was the No. 32 overall pick by the New England Patriots in 2019. He was -- and still is -- the only wideout Bill Belichick has drafted in the first round during his 23-year career as Patriots head coach. After three lackluster seasons in Foxboro, Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears. He played in just seven games for Chicago last season and tallied seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdowns.

Injuries have prevented Harry from realizing his full potential. He has missed a total of 26 games in four pro seasons.

The Vikings had a 13-4 record, won the NFC North division and finished top 10 in several passing offense stats last season. Kirk Cousins isn't the type of quarterback who will lead your team to a Super Bowl title, but he puts up pretty good stats and gets plenty of wideouts and tight ends involved each week.

Minnesota's offense is a good situation for Harry. Whether he takes advantage of the opportunity remains to be seen. He might not get many more chances.