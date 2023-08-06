‘Happy' Matt Judon talks adjusted contract, Asante Samuel chirps

The New England Patriots took care of their best player Friday, and for that, Matthew Judon is appreciative.

Judon spoke to reporters Sunday for the first time since he reportedly agreed to a contract adjustment Friday that will boost his guaranteed money in 2023 from $2 million to $14 million and allow him to make up to $18 million this season if he reaches certain incentives.

Needless to say, Judon was pleased with how things worked out.

"Me and the guys upstairs got something done," Judon said after the Patriots' training camp practice outside Gillette Stadium. "... I'm happy, they're happy, we shook hands, and now we playing football."

Judon had been a limited participant in several practices prior to Friday, leading some to wonder if he was staging a "hold-in" until he and the Patriots reached a new deal. The four-time Pro Bowler insisted his attitude never changed throughout camp, however.

"Regardless of if I was out here or if I was down there running, I was doing it wholeheartedly and I was doing it happily," Judon said. "It was never forced, and it wasn't like -- I was never thinking about something else. When I'm out here between the white lines, it's all football."

Judon also cleared the air about his relationship with former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel, who went back-and-forth with Judon several times over the past week on social media while suggesting Bill Belichick and the Patriots were playing hardball with their star player.

"That's my guy, man. I'm just waiting for him to come back. Like, when is he gonna come back?" Judon said of Samuel. "Like I told y'all, this game is a fraternity of brothers, and sometimes you joke around and argue, but the relationship outside of what y'all see is better. It's always better."

Matthew Judon talks back-and-forth with Asante Samuel on Twitter#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/H3Tgyr9I7L — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 6, 2023

Samuel still found a way to criticize Judon's adjusted deal Friday, but the 30-year-old seems very pleased with how things played out, and where he stands with the organization.

"They want to keep me around here or keep me happy," Judon said when asked what his adjusted contract represents. "They're representing that they see what I did and they appreciate it for the organization.

"Honestly, they didn't have to, if we're being quite frank. They didn't have to budge. They could have said, 'You signed this, and this is what you're gonna do.' But they helped me out so I can help the team out."

Matthew Judon talks about what reaching a contract adjustment with the Patriots for 2023 represents to him.