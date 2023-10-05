fire

1 dead, 2 hurt in Nashua, NH, house fire

A person pulled from the burning building was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while two others who were outside were taken to a Boston hospital, fire officials say

By Asher Klein

Generic flames of a fire, 16 February 2006. AFR Photograph by JESSICA SHAPIRO
Fairfax Media/Getty Images

A person died and two others were hurt in fire at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire, early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters called to the burning building on Langholm Drive near Norwich Road about 1:30 a.m. pulled a person out and took them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Two other people who were outside the building when firefighters arrived were taken to a local hospital, then brought to a hospital in Boston, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear what condition the pair were in.

Fire officials didn't immediately share more information about the blaze, including the identity of the people who died.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

fireNew HampshireNashua
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us