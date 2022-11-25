1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 7a.m. in front of CVS at South Station while people were walking to and from their trains.

Transit Police say one person has been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries to the face.

It's unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, and what the motive may have been. The suspect, only identified by authorities as a male, is facing an assault charge.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.