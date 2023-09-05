Massachusetts State Police

1 killed, 2 others hurt during crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

An investigation is underway, and limited details have been released so far

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston/Stringer

One person was killed and two others were hurt during a car crash early Tuesday morning on Route 3 in Pembroke, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway shortly before 4 a.m.

The crash involved a single vehicle. The two other people who were in the car were rushed to a local hospital, police said.

Information about the person killed has not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing by state authorities.

Lane closures resulted from the crash, and all lanes were reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

More Pembroke news

Pembroke Aug 12

PHOTOS: Dining all'albero at Towne Tavern & Treehouse in Pembroke

Pembroke May 5

Student Takes Cannabis From Pembroke Elementary School Staffer's Backpack

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PolicePembrokeroute 3
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us