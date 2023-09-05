1 killed, 2 others hurt during crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

One person was killed and two others were hurt during a car crash early Tuesday morning on Route 3 in Pembroke, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash on the southbound side of the highway shortly before 4 a.m.

The crash involved a single vehicle. The two other people who were in the car were rushed to a local hospital, police said.

Information about the person killed has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing by state authorities.

Lane closures resulted from the crash, and all lanes were reopened as of 7:30 a.m.