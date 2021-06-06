Local

Burlington police

1 Person Injured in Vermont Shooting

Police are investigating the incident.

Burlington police badge
NECN

Police in Burlington, Vermont are investigating an early Saturday shooting that injured a bystander.

The department says two men were engaged in an altercation near the entrance to City Hall Park after bars closed. It said one of the men pulled out a gun and discharged it at around 2:45 a.m.

The suspect missed the other man, but police say the bullet apparently struck a metal railing alongside City Hall, before hitting a bystander.

Police say the bullet only caused a minor, "non-penetrative injury,'' as it apparently lost nearly all its energy by the time it reached the bystander.

