Springfield

1 person killed, another critically injured in early-morning fire in Springfield

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

One person was killed and another critically injured in an early-morning fire in Springfield, Massachusetts.

According to WWLP, the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Monday at 118 Grover St., and two people were trapped inside. Firefighters arrived and were able to get everyone out of the house.

A 30-year-old died in the fire, while the other victim was resuscitated by rescue personnel and flown to a Boston hospital, where they remain in critical condition. No names have been released.

Grover Street is closed to traffic due to the fire, and Liberty Street near the Interstate 291 interchange is shut down to just one lane of traffic.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze as of 8 a.m.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told WWLP that the smoke alarms in the home might not have been working at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

More New England news

1 hour ago

Shooting involving a police officer under investigation in Wallingford, Conn.

mbta 2 hours ago

What to know on first work day of partial Red Line closure

This article tagged under:

Springfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us