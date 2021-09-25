Local

Boston

1 Person Seriously Injured in Dorchester Double Shooting: Boston Police

Both victims were taken to a local hospital, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and one of the victims was seriously injured, police said.

Boston officers responded to a double shooting just after 9 p.m. on Westview Street just off Blue Hill Avenue.

The victims were both taken to a local hospital.

Police did not provide any immediate information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

It remained a very active scene late Saturday night, with numerous law enforcement officials still present around 11 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

