1 Person Seriously Injured in Dorchester Double Shooting: Boston Police

Two people were shot Saturday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and one of the victims was seriously injured, police said.

Boston officers responded to a double shooting just after 9 p.m. on Westview Street just off Blue Hill Avenue.

The victims were both taken to a local hospital.

Police did not provide any immediate information on a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

It remained a very active scene late Saturday night, with numerous law enforcement officials still present around 11 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.