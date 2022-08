A reported stabbing in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in someone being taken to the hospital, according to EMS officials.

Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. That's the address of a Stop & Shop store, where an NBC10 Boston crew saw police on scene.

One person had to be taken to a nearby hospital. The incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department.