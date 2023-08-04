1 shot in hand in Roxbury, Boston police say

A person was shot in the hand in Roxbury Friday morning, Boston police said.

The person is expected to survive the shooting, reported about 11 a.m. on Codman Park, police said. Photos from the scene show heavy damage to a shot-up window that appeared to take a stray bullet.

An NBC10 Boston crew on scene also observed a gun on the ground, marked by evidence markers. The weapon was collected by investigators. Police did not immediately provide any details on what they recovered.

NBC10 Boston

The shooting was under investigation; police have not yet said what they believe led up to it.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.