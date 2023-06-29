10 vehicles involved in crash on I-95 in Bangor, Maine

Nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash on Thursday morning along Interstate 95 in Bangor, Maine, according to state troopers.

Maine State Police said it was on scene of the 10-vehicle crash at around 9:30 a.m., which it reported at mile marker 183 on the northbound side of the interstate.

State troopers were urging drivers to avoid exit 183 or take an alternative route while they worked to clear the scene. One lane was open at the time of the initial report.

It was expected to take around 45 minutes to clear, as multiple tow trucks responded. By just before 10 a.m., the road was reported to be fully open again.

Injuries were said to be minor.