Local

Bangor

10 vehicles involved in crash on I-95 in Bangor, Maine

By just before 10 a.m., the road was reported to be fully open again

By Matt Fortin

Maine State Police

Nearly a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash on Thursday morning along Interstate 95 in Bangor, Maine, according to state troopers.

Maine State Police said it was on scene of the 10-vehicle crash at around 9:30 a.m., which it reported at mile marker 183 on the northbound side of the interstate.

State troopers were urging drivers to avoid exit 183 or take an alternative route while they worked to clear the scene. One lane was open at the time of the initial report.

It was expected to take around 45 minutes to clear, as multiple tow trucks responded. By just before 10 a.m., the road was reported to be fully open again.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Injuries were said to be minor.

More Maine news

Maine 2 hours ago

Maine lawmakers are a single vote from approval of bill to allow later abortions

Maine Jun 27

Maine governor signs bill to partially decriminalize prostitution​​

This article tagged under:

Bangor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us