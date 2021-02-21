Local

100 Vermont National Guard Soldiers Due Home From D.C. Sunday

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the welcoming home event is not open to the public

By The Associated Press

About 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers are due home after spending more than a month helping to provide security in Washington, D.C., around the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The guard is planning a welcome-home ceremony for Sunday at the Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho. Because of COVID-19 restrictions the event is not open to the public.

The Vermont guard members joined more than 20,000 others from across the country to support federal and local agencies working to ensure a peaceful inauguration.

The Vermonters were among several thousand who remained in Washington after the inauguration to help maintain security.

