Providence

15-year-old stabbed in Providence over pair of sneakers

A teenager suffered minor injuries after being stabbed for his shoes in Providence, Rhode Island, according to police

WJAR

Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed over a pair of sneakers Tuesday in Providence, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the teen suffered minor injuries in the stabbing on Sumter Street.

Authorities said the victim was stabbed in the back for his shoes, according to the station.

The teenager was brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect was in custody.

This article tagged under:

Providence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us