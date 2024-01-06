16 North Attleboro residents, including 6 kids, displaced by fire at multi-family home

More than 15 people have been forced out of their homes after a fire broke out Saturday morning at a multi-family home in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Fire Chief Christopher Coleman says the North Attleboro Fire Department received a report around 6:48 a.m. of smoke coming from a 2.5-story home at 76 Park Street.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home's third floor on arrival, and a fire was discovered in a bedroom in a third-floor apartment.

Crews searched the home for residents, ventilated the building and got water from a nearby hydrant.

All 16 residents, including 10 adults and six children, were at home and able to escape before firefighters arrived on scene.

“Our aggressive response to this fire highlighted the importance of fire department staffing levels. By being fully staffed, we were able to conduct a coordinated attack that included us advancing hose lines, conducting searches and ventilating the building to prevent the fire from spreading while ensuring all occupants were safely evacuated,” Chief Coleman said in a statement.

The fire department said the aggressive attack was needed to stop the fire from spreading into the attic, or to other homes, as it's a very congested neighborhood.

“We would also like to stress the importance of smoke detectors as they were able to alert the residents to the fire and give them time to evacuate safely,” the chief added.

One male was taken to a local hospital for injuries, including some burns and smoke inhalation, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

According to the fire department, the first and second floors of the home also sustained water and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Fire departments from Plainville, Foxboro, and Attleboro, as well as Lincoln, Rhode Island, provided assistance.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious. An investigation by the state fire marshal's office is ongoing.