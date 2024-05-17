World's top golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested for assaulting officer at PGA championship event

Golf champ Scottie Scheffler was taken into custody and charged with felony assault on a police officer and reckless driving outside of a PGA championship event.

Scottie Scheffler, the top golfer in the world, was taken into custody Friday and charged with felony assault on a police officer and reckless driving outside of a PGA championship event in Kentucky.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested after he was seen driving on a median toward the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club, the site of the event, and initially failing to heed an officer's order for him to stop, according to an ESPN reporter who witnessed the incident.

The Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections website showed that Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. local time. But the charges against him appeared to have been disposed, as of 8:50 a.m. ET, according to the DOC site.

The status of Scheffler's arrest and the charges against him were not immediately clear. A spokesperson for the PGA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.